Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,828 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,065 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,505,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,057,000 after buying an additional 3,037,095 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $68,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $25.88 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,678. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

