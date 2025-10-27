Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,488 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $218.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $240.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

