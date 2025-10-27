Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,217,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871,085 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,882,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,841,000 after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,362,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,863 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,697,000 after buying an additional 60,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,450,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,005,000 after buying an additional 361,368 shares during the last quarter.

TLH opened at $104.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.01. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $106.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

