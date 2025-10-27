Penobscot Wealth Management Buys 2,471 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,898 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

FIDU stock opened at $83.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

