1,801 Shares in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR Acquired by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Integer by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Integer in the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Integer in the second quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Integer by 46.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $72.94 on Monday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $146.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average of $112.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.75%.The company had revenue of $467.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

