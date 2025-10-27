Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Holdings in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Campbell’s by 6.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Campbell’s by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Campbell’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell’s by 101.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Price Performance

Shares of Campbell’s stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. The Campbell’s Company has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.87%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Campbell’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Campbell’s from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Campbell’s in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Campbell’s Company Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

