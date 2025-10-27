Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,097,793,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Linde by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,407,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,702 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Linde by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,157 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $233,405,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,470,284,000 after buying an additional 453,108 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.9%

Linde stock opened at $446.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.