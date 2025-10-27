Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,843 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $219.16 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.06.

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

