Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.16 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.3% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 152.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 338,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $126.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $138.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $746,115.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,413.24. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.