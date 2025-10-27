Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,611 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,138 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $106.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

