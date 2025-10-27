Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 5,360 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF $SPBO

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPBO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,938,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 443.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPBO stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.