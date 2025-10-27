Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,481.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

