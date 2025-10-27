Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $906,000 Stock Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $435.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $299.42 and a 12 month high of $481.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.04.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

