Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

