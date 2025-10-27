Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. InvesTrust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InvesTrust now owns 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $206.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.40 and its 200-day moving average is $194.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $206.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

