Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 320 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $45.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

