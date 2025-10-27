AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $38.86 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $38,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,315,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $233,311,000 after purchasing an additional 102,137 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,381,000 after purchasing an additional 340,966 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 634,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $210.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.33 and a 52-week high of $214.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $227.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.