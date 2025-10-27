Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after buying an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after buying an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $260.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $262.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.33 and a 200 day moving average of $196.91.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

