Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.15.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $228.75 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $182.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

