Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSE

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 58,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $478.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

