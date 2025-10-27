Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Position Raised by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 0.8%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $333.71 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $334.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.09.

Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

