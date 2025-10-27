Guinness Asset Management LTD Cuts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,789 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 12,290.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,418,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,760,000 after buying an additional 12,318,559 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,018,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 83.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,426,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,135,000 after buying an additional 5,658,880 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $126,048,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,377,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $39.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.4135 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.08%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

