Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST is Brickwood Asset Management LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Brickwood Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,502 shares during the period. Envista accounts for about 28.5% of Brickwood Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brickwood Asset Management LLP owned about 1.21% of Envista worth $39,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Envista by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Envista had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $682.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Envista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

