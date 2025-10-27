Ethic Inc. Buys 1,158 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,845 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,654,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676,829 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $348,161,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $206,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UBS Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,350,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,005 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in UBS Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,586,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,140 shares during the period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research raised UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $38.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $42.56.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.