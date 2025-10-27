Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 11,746 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 37.3% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 38.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. JMP Securities set a $280.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $257.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Shares of SBAC opened at $198.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1-year low of $185.45 and a 1-year high of $247.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.13.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $698.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.42%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

