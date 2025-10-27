Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $112,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $157.69 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $245.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.10.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

