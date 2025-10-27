Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 6,145 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO opened at $96.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.51. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $93.42 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $2.5192 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 516.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

