Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 10,316 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 45,411 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

AGG stock opened at $101.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.84.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

