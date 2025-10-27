AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $45.34 Million in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 111,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.23% of CyberArk Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 340.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYBR. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.85.

CYBR opened at $511.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.91 and a beta of 1.01. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $271.68 and a 52 week high of $514.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.92.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

