VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC reduced its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 889.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Trading Up 3.4%

NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $147.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $111.09. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $168.12.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

