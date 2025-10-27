Brookwood Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF $JMID

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JMID – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 43,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000.

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:JMID opened at $30.44 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58.

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

The Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth through investments in mid-cap US stocks exhibiting growth characteristics. JMID was launched on Sep 17, 2024 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

