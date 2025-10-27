GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 173.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $249.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $252.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.35.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

