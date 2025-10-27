Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK is Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $306.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $309.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

