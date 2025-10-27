CCLA Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in TransUnion $TRU

CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,654,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,634 shares during the quarter. TransUnion accounts for approximately 0.1% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management owned 0.85% of TransUnion worth $145,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on TransUnion in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $90,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,262.12. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,220.11. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $919,839 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $108.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 21.50%.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.