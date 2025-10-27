Cryder Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 231,314 Aon plc $AON

Cryder Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 231,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,524,000. AON makes up 4.6% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cryder Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of AON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 41.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 15.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AON by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AON by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON opened at $337.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $323.73 and a 52-week high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AON from $421.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

