Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,508 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 8.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 14.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 12.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 187,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 32.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

