The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Purchased by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,711 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management owned 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $98,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,717,000. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $829,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

NYSE TJX opened at $141.90 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.73 and a 52 week high of $146.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.71. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

