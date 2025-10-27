Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Position Increased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 141,843 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,383 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after buying an additional 1,054,301 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,832,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7,805.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 825,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after buying an additional 814,917 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $88.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

