Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Sold by Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC

Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,359 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 7.5% of Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

