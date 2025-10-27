Whipplewood Advisors LLC Has $121,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 840.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $2,898,866.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,990.50. This trade represents a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $112.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.0%

ORLY stock opened at $97.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average of $96.72. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

