Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,339 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.6%

DLTR opened at $99.05 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.