Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $10.47 Million Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 511,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,934,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $890,000. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.6% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,749.3% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 58,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,416,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 114,222 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

