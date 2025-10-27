HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,583,000 after buying an additional 587,036 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,835,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Saturday. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $460.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.19.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $446.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $414.84 and its 200-day moving average is $382.33. The company has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $461.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

