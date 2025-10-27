Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 305 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $118.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.49 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.67.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.