CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 22 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 77 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the sale, the director owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $621.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $620.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $665.18.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

