Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3,696.7% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,173,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,552 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 209.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,256 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 54.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,840,000 after purchasing an additional 443,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 750,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,052,000 after purchasing an additional 66,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 702,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TXRH. Melius Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial set a $212.00 price target on Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,137.20. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $547,140.09. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,241.33. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $175.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.68. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

