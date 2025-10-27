Wealth Watch Advisors INC Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares $SPXL

Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. PPSC Investment Service Corp grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 2.5% in the second quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,649,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,800,000 after acquiring an additional 64,970 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 62.7% during the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 481,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 185,713 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 148,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $220.00 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $87.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.74.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

