Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $70,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $247,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3,368.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 62,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,125,000 after buying an additional 60,734 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,232,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.29.

TDY opened at $532.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $558.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.79. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $419.00 and a 52 week high of $595.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

