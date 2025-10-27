GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 569,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 33.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.48. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

