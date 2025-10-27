Solstein Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 147.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,397,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Republic Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 479,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,048,000 after acquiring an additional 43,387 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Republic Services from $268.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $223.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.60 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

